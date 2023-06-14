Stainless steel industry has been hit by cheap imports from China and Indonesia. Even as the government is accused of delaying its response to the demand for a countervailing duty on imports, export-dependent domestic stainless steel manufacturers have been impacted by the global slowdown. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, shares his views on the industry with BusinessLine. Excerpts from the interview:

Q How do you see stainless steel demand this fiscal year given the global uncertainty?

In FY23, our sales volume stood at 17,64,405 tonnes and the first quarter of the current fiscal year has also seen a decent growth in both domestic and export markets, notwithstanding the global uncertainty. Hence, we are hopeful that the demand for stainless steel will continue to grow. Also, with our increased melt capacity of 2.9 million tonnes per annum following the one-million-tonne stainless steel melt shop capacity expansion in March, we expect over 20 per cent volume growth in FY24 from FY23.

Q Will domestic demand sustain?

Yes, so far as the domestic market is concerned, the future looks promising. A major driver of this growth is the end-user industry demand, which is buoyed by the government’s push towards sustainability solutions, including infrastructure spending. The budgetary allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development will drive demand for stainless steel in the mid-term. Domestic stainless steel demand is expected to see CAGR of 9 per cent, as per a Crisil report in March. This is double the growth of 4.5 per cent registered in recent years. We have seen an uptick in application of stainless steel in the country, making inroads into diverse industries. Stainless steel demand is projected to touch 20 million tonnes by 2047 from 3.6 mt currently.

Q Will the company’s exports be hit by the global economic slowdown?

Buying activity worldwide cooled and prices declined in the latter part of the first quarter. Several mills are already operating significantly below optimal capacity and could make further production cuts. Looking at the current trend in the global markets and muted demand along with weak price sentiments in the EU and US, we are expecting the export share to be nearly 15 per cent (against 13 per cent in FY23) of our total sales volume. This number may increase as the condition of the global economies improves. Our diversified product mix can help us cater to the domestic market in order to minimise the impact of a global economic slowdown. Simultaneously, we are developing new markets in countries such as South Korea, South America, Middle East and Australia, so that we are not highly dependent on any particular market.

Q Is India competitive in the global market, given the high cost of production?

This is a billion-dollar question in the context of a globalised trading environment. In India, inefficiencies of high cost of capital and logistics mar the competitiveness of various industries, including manufacturing. For some global players, the situation is the exact opposite. They have an efficient water and land logistics and a mature energy and infrastructural framework. This apart, they also get government subsidies on land. These sops provide them undue advantage compared to Indian companies in global markets. Having said that, Indian companies have an edge in manufacturing capabilities. This is precisely why Indian players are preferred when they compete at a global level.

Q How is your company tapping the export market on cost?

Within a capital-intensive modern manufacturing environment like ours, internal operational efficiencies are at par with the global best practices. Despite India’s lack of nickel reserves, low scrap generation in our country, and high costs of logistics and capital, we are still competing with the world’s largest producers on both quality and cost parameters. In fact, the challenges that the Indian industries face render the ‘Make in India’ initiative unsuccessful by 8-10 per cent, and is the basic reason why the government’s initiatives such as Gati Shakti are being initiated (to reduce the cost of logistics). However, it remains exceedingly difficult for any country to compete with Chinese products, which benefit from substantial subsidies in terms of input costs.

Q With the Chinese economy rebooting, do you think more imports will flow into India?

China has a history of exporting subsidised products by leveraging its surplus capacities, leading to instances of dumping in many countries. The business practices deployed by China have already attracted global attention and concern. In the stainless steel and steel sectors, numerous producer countries have imposed tariffs on Chinese imports to create a fair and level-playing field for domestic players. India is not exempt from the potential threats posed by China. However, there is optimism that the Indian government will acknowledge and undertake appropriate measures to bolster the manufacturing sector and safeguard its interests. If safeguard measures are not taken, more imports will flow into India and hit the homegrown stainless steel industry hard. More so because as much as one-third of consumption for FY23 was met through imports, which was led by China. From FY21 to FY23, imports from China and Indonesia witnessed a steep increase of 318 per cent and 158 per cent, respectively.

Q What is the contribution of value-added products in overall sales? Are stainless steel prices under pressure?