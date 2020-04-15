Stanza Living launches food distribution drive amid Covid-19 outbreak

Stanza Living, India’s shared living company, has launched a food distribution drive to supply 5,000 meals each week across Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Indore. The company has collaborated with local police authorities to provide meals to people stranded due to the lockdown and impacted by the scarcity of resources, as per the company’s official release.

The company said that it will supply hygienically-prepared meals to areas identified by the authorities. These areas include makeshift homes of migrants and daily wage workers.

Stanza Living said that it has decided to reach out to the on-ground staff of local bodies, frontline civic workers and provide food to them.

The company mentioned that it has recently taken a stream of initiatives aimed at addressing and resolving community-centric challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

Stanza Living claims that it has introduced flexible rates for its accommodations for people who are stranded in different cities on account of the lockdown. The company informed that it is also supporting local authorities and government bodies with accommodation spaces that they require for quarantine purposes.

Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, said, “We must leverage our resources to support the community in tough times. Our food distribution drive is a small gesture in this direction – to provide relief to the most vulnerable of our people and to those relentlessly working on the ground with limited support.”

He added: “We express our gratitude to the local police authorities for enabling us to effectively drive the initiative and contribute to our country’s collective relief efforts.”

Stanza Living stated it has also set-up an on-going Employee Contingency Fund where employees across more than 10 cities have stepped up to pledge a part of their salaries to the fund, supported by a contribution from the co-founders. The fund will be deployed to support any employee in the unfortunate instance of contracting the novel coronavirus.