Star Sports inks sponsorship deals with 14 brands for upcoming IPL season

Star Sports, the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday said it has signed sponsorship deals with 14 brands for the upcoming IPL season.

The deals are with Dream11, Byjus, PhonePe, Just Dial, Bingo, Kamla Pasand, AMFI, Frooti, Asian Paints, Thums Up, Vodafone Idea, Mondelez, Amazon Prime, and Groww.

“The tournament spans across two months, giving brands the advantage to have extended engagement with their consumers and provide a platform that has the most significant brand value and recall... The response from the advertisers is extremely encouraging,” said Anil Jayaraj, Executive Vice President, Star Sports, in a statement.

The company added that it has seen strong interest from various categories such as FMCG, beverages, financial services, ed-tech and payment wallets.

The T20 league is set to kick-start from April 9 and will be telecast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages.