Startup Mission’s RINK to host demo day on June 30

The Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) under Kerala Startup Mission is organising a Demo Day on June 30 with the aim of boosting the commercial prospects of ideas and products based on research.

Being held in association with the startup-promoting TiE Kerala, the event will display items from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. It can be accessed at https://rinkevents.startupmission.in/demo-day and https://rink.startupmission.in/.

The Demo Day will be a culmination to an ongoing exhibition of ten products from the sectors of health and healthcare, strategic electronics, intelligent transportation and power electronics. All June 30 entrants can join the virtual question-answer sessions and discussions.

Through the event, RINK conceives to make ideas and products commercially viable by facilitating links between research organisations, startups, industry, corporate houses and government agencies.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.