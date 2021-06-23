Startup Mission’s RINK to host demo day on June 30

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) under Kerala Startup Mission is organising a Demo Day on June 30 with the aim of boosting the commercial prospects of ideas and products based on research.
Being held in association with the startup-promoting TiE Kerala, the event will display items from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. It can be accessed at https://rinkevents.startupmission.in/demo-day and https://rink.startupmission.in/.
The Demo Day will be a culmination to an ongoing exhibition of ten products from the sectors of health and healthcare, strategic electronics, intelligent transportation and power electronics. All June 30 entrants can join the virtual question-answer sessions and discussions.
Through the event, RINK conceives to make ideas and products commercially viable by facilitating links between research organisations, startups, industry, corporate houses and government agencies.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...