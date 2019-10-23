Steps taken to ensure steady supply of onion, pulses and tomatoes in Delhi, says official

A slew of measures has been taken to ensure the supply of pulses, onions and tomatoes to consumers in Delhi and neighbouring areas, a high-level meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary was informed on Wednesday.

The meeting attended by senior officials of Agriculture Ministry, Department of Consumer Affairs, Delhi Government as well as representatives of Nafed, Mother Dairy and Kendriya Bandar, told state-owned retail outlets to pick up stocks available with central agencies to keep retail prices under check, an official release said.

Nafed was directed to offer pulses either in unmilled form at market rate or in milled form to Delhi government at prices not exceeding Rs 82 a kg. Nafed was also asked to sell pulses to other agencies like Kendriya Bandar, Mother Dairy's retain chain Safal as well as to National Cooperative Consumers Federation at prices not exceeding Rs 85 a kg.

It was also said the prices of tomatoes are moderating with increased supply and more consignments of onion would arrive in consuming States as transportation has become easier post Assembly elections in Maharashtra.