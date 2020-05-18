Stimulus meant for corporates, States deprived of dues: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that the five stimulus packages announced by the Centre is yet another attempt to please big corporate houses. He said the Narendra Modi Government was “washing its hands off” its responsibilities and putting it on States, but without any financial assistance.

Addressing reporters, Yechury said the CPI(M) will again reach out to other Opposition parties to build a joint agitation against the Centre. He accused the Centre of depriving States their legitimate dues and financial share and “surrendering” national interests by privatising even core and sensitive sectors. He said trade unions have already started protests against such steps.

“The Prime Minister gave an illusion that the lockdown will contain the pandemic. He announced lockdown unilaterally at short notice. Now, he has told the States that it is up to you to take care of people. This is duplicity and Modi is known for that,” charged Yechury, and added the agitation will continue and grow.

He said Centre took no steps to transfer money directly to the accounts of the poor but indulged in rhetoric such as “self reliant India” without providing any relief to people.

He said loans are not the answer. “Economy can be revived only when you generate demand and this can be achieved only when you put money in the hands of people. What is needed is largescale public investment. Through the so-called reform measures, national assets are being sold. The harsh reality of the so-called package from Modi government is that everything is for the cronies, nothing for the deserving,” he accused.

“There is no self reliance without people’s welfare. On new spending the package is woefully inadequate as it is less than 1 per cent of the GDP,” he said.