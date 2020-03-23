Subdued demand increases unsold tea quantity at Kochi auctions

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The percentage of unsold quantities of tea has gone up at Kochi auctions following a decline in exports and upcountry buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The sales drop was 25-30 per cent, both in dust and leaf varieties, and traders expect the arrivals at auctions to come down in the coming days as well due to border restrictions on transport.
According to auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, of the 8,96,698 kg offered, the unsold quantity of CTC dust was 33 per cent in sale no 12. The average price realisation was also down compared to last week, at ₹112.64 per kg. The market for a few select best liquoring teas was firm to dearer, while the rest fell by ₹2-5 a kg, sometimes more. Blenders lent fair support while exporters operated at the bottom of the market and covered only a small quantity.
The market for orthodox dust was lower and the quantity offered was 9,500 kg.
In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹100-148, mediums quoted ₹76-122, while plain grades stood at ₹67-76.
The total unsold quantity in leaf varieties was 44 per cent of the total 2,00,539 kg. However, the price realisation was on the higher side, at ₹121, compared to ₹114 last week, thanks to high-priced tea sales.
The market for Nilgiri whole leaf was dearer by ₹5-10, sometimes more. Good liquoring and well-made teas witnessed improved enquiries from exporters.
In CTC leaf, the quantity on offer was 46,500 kg. High-priced brokens were lower by ₹5-10. Exporters’ demand was subdued, while upcountry buying was selective.
Monica SFD quoted the best prices of ₹149 in dust varieties, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in the leaf grades, quoting ₹266.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...