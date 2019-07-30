News

Subir Gokarn is no more

Noted economist and former RBI Deputy Governor Subir Vithal Gokarn passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was appointed by the Narendra Modi government as Executive Director on the board of the IMF in November 2015. He was the RBI Deputy Governor from 2009-12 and oversaw Monetary Policy, Research, Financial Markets, Communications and Deposit Insurance. He had the distinction of being the youngest RBI Governor at the time. A noted economist, he was associated with the Brookings Institution India Centre as the Director of Research. He was also Chief Economist of Standard & Poor’s Asia-Pacific and before that the Executive Director and Chief Economist of CRISIL. He had a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and received a doctorate in Economics from Case Western Reserve University, USA in 1989. Our Bureau

