Supply squeeze may hurt delivery of crucial vaccines, cancer drugs: Industry experts

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
The 21-day lockdown due to Covid-19 has united both sides of the pharmaceutical industry — domestic and foreign companies — to speak in one voice.
Despite being part of essential services, workers are getting beaten up by the police in some States, or employees and medicine consignments are not being able to cross State borders.
As an extension of the lockdown seems imminent in some States, industry veterans cautioned that despite existing inventories, critical products like vaccines, insulin and cancer medicines that need cold-chain facilities could come under pressure if supply lines are not kept operating smoothly.
“Early days of the sudden lockdown saw transportation and other operational challenges,” said KG Ananthakrishnan, Director- General with the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, a platform largely for multinational companies. In the last 10 days though, there has been “unprecedented” dialogue between the government and different industry associations who are working together, he added.
“But factories are operating at 40-50 per-cent capacity in some States, and at 30 per cent in others,” Anathakrishnan, formerly head of Merck Sharp & Dohme in India, told BusinessLine. However, he said that he was optimistic that production would ramp up to 60 per cent in a few weeks.
The inventory will last three months in terms of finished goods, but supply issues involving Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and ancillary needs like cartons, packaging etc need to be sorted out, he added, calling for priority clearance of APIs and formulations at the ports/ airports.
Raising similar bottleneck issues, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General with the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), said that since pharmaceuticals was not clearly defined earlier, there were ground-level problems.
Factories located in Daman and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), for instance, were seeing reduced operations. “A worrying reality as about 500 companies have plants in Baddi,” he said.
“There is existing inventory for about 30- 45 days,” he said, adding that a similar amount was in the market, at distributors etc. To ensure smooth medicine supplies, he said, the government needed to identify courier services and other surface transport as essential services.
Industry representatives, who did not want to be named, said that employee fears were being addressed by ensuring staggered work and lunch hours, social distancing and protective gear.
But with reports coming in, even this week, on contract manufacturers getting attacked in Goa, a greater effort will be needed by State and Central authorities to ensure that medicine supplies are not disrupted across the country in an extended lockdown period.
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...