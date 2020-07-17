Supreme Court dismisses Congress plea against Telangana Secretariat demolition

The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy challenging the Telangana High Court verdict on the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings and construction of new buildings.

The Apex Court made it clear that the construction of Secretariat is totally a prerogative of the State government and it would not interfere in the policy matter.

The Supreme Court’s verdict goes against the various constituencies that oppose the construction of a new Secretariat.