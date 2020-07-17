News

Supreme Court dismisses Congress plea against Telangana Secretariat demolition

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed by Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy challenging the Telangana High Court verdict on the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings and construction of new buildings.

The Apex Court made it clear that the construction of Secretariat is totally a prerogative of the State government and it would not interfere in the policy matter.

The Supreme Court’s verdict goes against the various constituencies that oppose the construction of a new Secretariat.

Published on July 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India fared best in poverty alleviation in 10 years to 2016: UN report