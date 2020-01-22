News

Supreme Court says it may refer pleas challenging CAA to larger constitution bench

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

File photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to a larger Constitution bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing a batch of 143 pleas challenging the validity of CAA.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the government has been given copies of around 60 pleas out of the 143 petitions.

He said it wanted time to respond to pleas which have not been served on it.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to put on hold operation of CAA and postpone exercise of the National Population Register (NPR) for the time being.

Published on January 22, 2020
Supreme Court of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mohan Bhagwat has a point: intervention is required to slow population growth