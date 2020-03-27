Supreme Court to hear FADA’s plea to extend BS-4 stock liquidation deadline today

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) today concerning the extension of the deadline for the sale and registration of BS-4 compliant vehicle till May-end. The current deadline for the same is April 1, 2020.

BusinessLine had previously reported that BS-4 stock to the tune of seven lakh two-wheelers, 12,000 passenger vehicles and 8,000 commercial vehicles remain unsold at dealerships across India, amid the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown and closure of non-essential businesses it precipitated.

“Our lawyers will put in their best efforts to explain the unprecedented situation dealers face in liquidating the BS-4 stocks and hope that Hon'ble SC grants us relief,” said Ashish Kale, FADA President.

Kale had told BusinessLine while talking about the whooping unsold inventory that in case the matter is not heard by the Supreme Court, it will have to engage with the OEMs and see how the stock can be returned to them. “We will have to do that — there are many dealers who will not be able to bear this loss,” he had said.