Swadeshi Jagran Manch launches initiative to boost local industries

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday launched a movement called ‘All India Swavlamban Abhiyan’ to create an awareness about self-reliance among Indian industry.

“Swavlamban would be achieved by rejuvenating indigenous industry, including small scale industries, small businesses, artisans, rural industries including food processing industry and other non-farm activities,” said Ashwani Mahajan, National Co Convenor, Swadeshi Jagran.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call that there is a need to be ‘vocal for local’ is a pleasant departure from the existing policy on globalisation and liberalisation, especially foreign capital-dependent model of development, he added.

“It is time to revive those local industries that were taken for granted in the era of globalisation. It is also time to usher in economic policies that produce welfare, sustainable incomes, help job creation and, all in all, put faith in the people,” said Mahajan.

There are more than 700 MSME clusters in the country. Many of these industrial clusters lost their sheen due to unfair competition from China and unfair import policies. They have to be supported and strengthened by all means so that they not only create employment opportunities but also produce high quality products at the most economical cost, he added.

More such industrial clusters would be identified at district level all over the country for ushering in future growth in manufacturing.

Under All India Swavlamban Abhiyan, SJM plans to draw up a comprehensive plan involving people from all walks of life including workers, farmers, small scale entrepreneurs, academicians, technocrats, and trade leaders.

“This is the time for hand-holding of local, small-scale manufacturers, artisans and small businesses. District level committees will be constituted involving people from industry, trade and activists for this purpose,” he said.