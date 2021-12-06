Swatantra Foundation to organise largest private sector defence related expo in Chennai

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Swatantra Foundation, a Chennai-based non-profit trust, will organise the first ever and largest private sector defence related expo at Chennai Trade Centre between January 18-20.
The ‘Defence & Technology Expo’ is organised with support of the Ministry of Defence - Department of Defence Production, Department of Science & Technology and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
The event aims to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by bringing defence public sector undertakings, large buyers and MSMEs together to facilitate greater indigenisation of defence procurement to achieve the ‘atma nirbhar’ goals of the Government of India.
Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Federation of Industry & Management Association are the co-hosts. MCCI & TANSTIA are the other supporting organisations.
“This initiative by Swatantra Foundation gains a special significance for the first Defence Corridor in the state of TN promises to go a long way in highlighting the contributions of the MSME’s in the state to display their products, offerings and innovations,” Jayant Patil, President of SIDM and a member of the expo steering committee said in a press release.
The Ministry of MSME through MSME-DC and Tamil Nadu Trade & Investment Promotion Bureau (MTIPB) have approved the event which enables participating MSE exhibitors to get stall cost reimbursed. Besides defence, the event will also focus on the technology sector where the Department of Science & Technology has joined hands to support companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics segments.
The expo will focus on engineering & manufacturing, leather, services, food, rubber & clothing in the defence & aerospace domain and Robotics & AI. Around 400 exhibitors are expected to participate in the two-day event.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...