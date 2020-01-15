Synergy Group, Prudent ARC submit Expression of Interest for Jet Airways

South American conglomerate Synergy Group and Delhi-based Prudent ARC are understood to have submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to acquire Jet Airways.

Now all eyes will be on the February 8 deadline for the two potential bidders to present their formal resolution plan for the airline.

Hinduja Group, which was reported to be interested, has not submitted EoI. Today was the last day for the EoI.

A source said that "Hinduja wasn't interested in placing a bid for the airline. It was a rumour."

The stock prices of Jet Airways have been rallying for the past three days. Jet's stock closed at Rs. 50.25, up 4.91 per cent. .

The Resolution Professional (RP) was also unavailable to comment on the same.

As on October 20, total claims against the beleaguered Jet Airways stood at Rs 36,090 crore, of which the RP has so far admitted over Rs 14,640 crore.

The airline temporarily shut its operations on April 17. Insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways were initiated on June 20. The 180-day resolution deadline as mandated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) ended on December 16 after which a 90-day extension of the timeline was permitted under IBC.