Taj Krishna launches Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform

Taj Krishna Hyderabad, which reopened in the first week of November, has launched Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform.

With Qmin, guests can now order a repertoire of culinary experiences from the celebrated restaurants, Golden Dragon, Encounters and Firdaus at the Taj Krishna Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi specialities such as Kebab-e-Firdaus, Haleem & Shirmal, Murgh Tariwala, Lehsuni palak, Kacche Gosht ki Dun Biryani and Double ka Meetha are some of the most loved recipes, which guests can order. The menu offers wide selection of Golden Dragon signatures, like Butter Chilli Garlic Prawns, Fish Schezwan, Mapo Tofu and Shandong Veg Fried Rice, and Global specialities like Atlantic Salmon Grills, Fusilli Alfredo Con Pollo, Pizza Marinara and more.

One can order using a dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646, according to a statement.