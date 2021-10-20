Tamil Nadu administered 1,66,866 Covid vaccine shots on Tuesday

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined to 1,179 from 1,192 on Monday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,89,463 (over 26.89 crore).

After 1,407 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 14,326. The number of deaths registered was 16 and 1,24,849 (nearly 1.25 lakh) samples were tested.

Chennai reported 156 (against yesterday’s 150) new cases while Coimbatore added 127 (against yesterday’s 130).

On Tuesday, 1,66,866 persons were vaccinated (against 3,18,571 persons on Monday), as per State Health Department data.