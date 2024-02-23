TN IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Minister MK Stalin and MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, at the inaugural session of Umagine 2024, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said he has two dreams. One is to make Tamil Nadu a One Trillion Dollar economy and the second is to make the State the human capital of the world.

“I am fully dedicated to it. Development is not just about numbers, we are showing the quality of life of the people. All the departments are working well with action plans for the same. The Information Technology sector is one of them,” he said at the Umagine TN 2024 IT Summit.

The growth and development with the IT sector is now visible. By improving clearance procedures at ELCOT, the State has expedited the implementation of 5G spectrum. One of the major achievements of the last year was the launch of the Tamil Nadu Digitisation Strategy, he said.

TN Fibernet system

The State has also expedited the long-stalled Tamil Nadu Fibernet system; a total of 751 projects of 36 departments have been digitised through Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency and of the 38,292 e-service centres in Tamil Nadu, 25,726 were set up last year, he said.

On various IT infrastructure projects, Stalin said that a new IT park will be set up in Coimbatore with an area of 20 lakh square feet at a cost of ₹1,100 crore. In the next five years, the State Data Centre will be upgraded at a cost of ₹200 crore.

The new Tidel Parks will be developed in Madurai with an area of 6.4 lakh square feet at a cost of ₹345 crore. In Trichy, a new TIDEL park will be developed in 6.3 lakh square feet at a cost of ₹350 crore.

Neotidel parks will be set up in Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur and Thoothukudi and provide employment to 13,000 people. The e-office project will be implemented at a cost of ₹30 crore, he said.

On changing the portfolio of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan from finance to Information Technology, Stalin said in the first two years, had done a good job as finance minister and brought about many changes. The reason for transferring him was because as in the financial sector, changes were needed in the IT sector. Under Rajan’s leadership, the IT sector will lead to economic growth of Tamil Nadu and employment opportunities for the youth of the State. The Umagine2024 is an example that he is doing well in the responsibility given to him,” said Stalin.