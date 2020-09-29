Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Oct 31

Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till October 31 but with more relaxations. The present lockdown ends on September 30.

From October 1, 100 flights can land at the Chennai airport, twice that allowed now.

Restaurants and tea shops can remain open from 6 am to 9 pm while take away services will be available till 10 pm.

The cine industry can engage 100 persons at the same time for shooting. However, visitors will not be allowed to see the shooting, says a press release issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The announcements come after Palaniswami met with district collectors via video conference and health experts.

Remains closed

Suburban trains, schools, colleges, swimming pools, zoological parks, museums, tourist spots, theatres and amusement parks will continue to remain closed till further orders.

Prohibitory orders will continue and assembly of more than five people not allowed, the release said.

The State government put on hold its order permitting students of Class X, XI and XII to attend schools on a voluntary basis. This was done as per the advice from health experts committee.