Tamil Nadu government posts four IAS officers as new secretaries to the Chief Minister

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2021

Tamil Nadu government on Friday posted four IAS officers as new secretaries to the Chief Minister MK Stalin on the first day of him assuming office.

The officers are T Udhayachandran, Commissioner of Archaeology posted as Secretary I; P Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation as Secretary II; MS Shanmugam, Commissioner of Museums as Secretary III and Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce as Secretary IV, says a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan.

