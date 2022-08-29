Tamil Nadu may ban online rummy

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to promulgate an ordinance soon to ban online rummy and other online games. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday discussed the social ills caused by some online games, including online rummy in the State and the enactment of a law in this regard.

On the basis of the observations made by the Courts on such prohibition laws and in view of the suggestions received from the public and experts, a draft legislation on banning such games has been formulated. At the meeting, the formulation and the salient features to be included in it were discussed. It was also informed in the Cabinet meeting that an ordinance will be promulgated to ban these types of sports, the release said.

The meeting also discussed the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that looked in to the circumstances over police firing on people who took out a rally demanding closure of Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018. The meeting also discussed the recommendateions of Judge Jayasuriya committee that inquired into the circumstances under which former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016 and subsequently till her death on December 5, 2016 and the treatment given to her.

On the Sterlite issue, the Cabinet noted that the recommendations of the CoI for taking necessary departmental action against 17 police personnel, including IPS officers, four officers, and the District Collector, have been forwarded to the departments concerned and are under consideration of the departments.

The Cabinet has decided to place the final report of the two Commission in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly along with the detailed report after taking appropriate action by the concerned departments in this regard.

The Arumughaswamy CoI recommended initiating inquiry against VK Sasikala, Sivakumar, C Vijaya Baskar, former Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and others. The Cabinet has decided to place the report of the Commission in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly along with the details of the report