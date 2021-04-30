Tamil Nadu not in a position to kick-start the vaccination for 18-44 years from May 1

Tamil Nadu may not be in a position to kick-start the vaccination drive for 18-44 years from May 1 due to non-availability of vaccine on time, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

The State government had placed an order for 1.5 crore vaccines. However, there is no clarity on the supply yet, he told newspersons after inspecting the 104 Command Centre set up at DMS Campus NRHM building in Chennai.

“We are ready to administer the vaccines for those 18-44 years. However, without the supply, it is not possible to start the drive from May 1. We are in touch with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for the supply,” said Radhakrishnan.

This situation is not only for Tamil Nadu, but for other states too. The State has vaccine stock only for those aged 45 and above, he added.