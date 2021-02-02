Tamil Nadu one of the best-administered States: Governor

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asserted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the State has emerged at the forefront in all sectors and has been commended as one of the best-administered States.
In his customary address to the House, Purohit said the State government, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami, continues to be guided by the spirit of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and has made tremendous strides towards realising the vision of making Tamil Nadu the numero uno State in the country.
Also read:
With polls round the corner, Nirmala Sitharaman announces a slew of projects in Tamil Nadu
The DMK staged a walkout after an argument with the Governor ahead of his address over allowing them to raise some issues concerning the State.
The Governor said so far, the State Government incurred a total expenditure of ₹13,208 crore on Covid-19 relief and response measures from its own resources. It did not delay or reduce salary payments to its employees. By resorting to timely and cost-efficient borrowings, the Government protected the people from the further adverse impact of pandemic.
A new ‘Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System’ is being established. This will integrate all the existing grievance redressal systems through the Chief Minister Call Centre Helpline. With a robust routing mechanism and a dashboard for follow up, time bound redressal of all grievances will be ensured.
Citizens will soon be able to access the Government from the comfort of their homes by calling the Chief Minister Helpline at 1100, he said.
The State Government has obtained ₹13,300 crore so far as GST compensation, which includes ₹4,890 crore received as borrowings in lieu of compensation as per the mechanism put in place by the GST Council.
“It is a matter of satisfaction that the error that occurred in 2017-18 in the IGST allocation between the Centre and the States has been rectified and this year, Tamil Nadu has finally received its dues of ₹4,321 crore,” he said.
The Government’s action on recommendations of the High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of former Reserve Bank of India Governor Dr C Rangarajan is having a favourable impact on economic growth. “We are already seeing strong signs of revival in the economy,” he said.
Even during the pandemic, Tamil Nadu attracted an unprecedented ₹60,674 crore worth of investment through 73 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) generating employment for 1,00,721 persons. The State received the highest share of investment proposals (16 per cent) in India during April to September 2020, per the CARE Ratings report.
Out of the 304 MoUs signed in the Global Investors Meet, 2019, 81 projects have commenced commercial production and 191 projects are at various stages of implementation. The State has attracted investment into 149 more projects with a cumulative investment of ₹1,06,664 crore offering employment to 2,42,705 persons, he said.
A new Electric Vehicle Policy and Electronic Hardware Manufacturing Policy have been announced, and a new Industrial Policy and MSME Policy to be unveiled shortly,
The ‘BharatNet Project’ will be rolled out to one third of the revenue villages by March 31 and to the remaining villages by November 30. By combining BharatNet with TNSWAN, TamilNet and TACTV’s broadcast infrastructure, a convergent digital service delivery platform – ‘Unified Digital Infrastructure’- will be built to deliver high speed, scalable bandwidth to all households in the State, he said.
The State continues to be power surplus. In the past 10 years, 15,745 MW of generation capacity has been added to reach a total installed capacity of 32,149 MW. Of this, 16,166 MW of power is renewable energy capacity including hydroelectric power. Large investments have also been made to enhance the capacity of both the transmission and distribution networks to ensure reliable supply of power, he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...