Tamil Nadu reports 1,819 covid cases

For the third consecutive day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu was less than 2,000 to 1,819. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 7,58,191. After 2,520 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 16,441.

There were 12 deaths registered and 65,053 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 502 infections; 680 Covid-19 patients were discharged and 5 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, Coimbatore reported the highest number of infections with 171 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 123. All the other 34 districts reported less than 100 infections.