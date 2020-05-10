News

Tamil Nadu reports 669 new Covid-19 cases, total tally crosses 7,000-mark

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 10, 2020 Published on May 10, 2020

﻿Tamil Nadu witnessed another spike in Covid-19 positive cases today with 669 to go past the 7,000-mark at 7,204.

Chennai alone had recorded 509 new cases to end at 3,839.

Today, 135 persons were discharged after treatment to a total of 1,959. Three Covid-19 patients died to take the tally to 47, according to government data.

After Chennai, in a distant second was Tiruvalur at 47 cases; Chengalpattu with 43, Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli with ten each, and rest of the number split among other districts, including Perambalur and Kancheepuram.

A total of 13,367 blood samples were tested on Sunday, the data said.

