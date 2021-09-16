Tamil Nadu to announce technical textiles policy

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Tamil Nadu government has signed up for Techtextil India 2021, a leading international trade fair for technical textiles and non-wovens, aimed at strengthening indigenous textile production and attracting textile investments into the State.
The State government will be promoting technical textile policies through both physical and virtual segments of the hybrid fair organised by the Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India.
One of the first major business events in India for the technical textile sector since the pandemic, Techtextil India 2021 will bring together the entire industry to showcase technical textile technologies across industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, infrastructure, sports, apparel etc.
The first hybrid edition will take place from November 25–27 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.
“While there are several inherent advantages for the growth of technical textiles in Tamil Nadu specifically, many raw materials used in the production of sanitary products, artificial ligaments, seat belt webings, airbags are still heavily imported. The Techtextil India Forum can help us reduce import dependency and bring investments in R&D, manufacturing, innovation by partnering with global technical textiles companies,” Pooja Kulkarni, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu said in a press release.
According to the release, technical textile players from Tamil Nadu including Cyber Textiles India, Jayashree Spun Bond, Lenzing Ag India, Liester Technologies, Loyal Textile Mills, Milltex Engineers, Superfil Products and Uster Technologies (India) have confirmed their participation for in the event.
