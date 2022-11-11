The Tamil Nadu government will continue to attract investments in the alternative fuels segment and will extend support to such projects, according to S. S. Sivasankar, TN Transport Minister.

He was addressing the 10th Edition of Autoserve 2022, an Exhibition on Automotive Care, Maintenance, Service, Parts & Garage Equipment. “Tamil Nadu is open to hydrogen fuel projects. We would welcome suggestions from industry in the area,” he added.

“Other initiatives to achieve its sustainability goals are the procurement of 500 electric buses for Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, and a scheme to establish rooftop solar panels at State Transport Undertakings,” the Transport Minister said.

Tamil Nadu is at the forefront in attracting investment in electric vehicle manufacture and associated segments, while holding a leadership position in the wind energy sector.

The Indian government is also aiming at becoming a major producer of green hydrogen, which is currently produced in small quantities in the country.

Earlier, discussing the automotive aftermarket segment, Deputy Chairman, CII (SR) & President & Managing Director, Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd, Kamal Bali, said the industry would see five major shifts in the coming years, namely, adoption of electric mobility and alternative fuels, digitisation and automation, connectivity, new transport concepts, and data generation.

Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu & Managing Director, Daimler Commercial Vehicles (India) Ltd, Satyakam Arya, said “given our expertise and experience, I strongly believe that India is poised to grow much stronger. In the next decades, we could capture a double-digit percentage of the global automotive market. Initiatives such as Make in India will drive growth. Tamil Nadu is at the cusp of growth, technology, and sustainability, and is a key state with its 35 per cent contribution to auto and auto component production.”

“India is a highly unorganised market when it comes to the Automotive Aftermarket. Though many rapid advancements have been made to reduce the market share of the unorganised market, a lot more needs to be done,” said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India.