Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararjan was sworn in as Governor of Telangana on Sunday.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice RS Chuhan has administered the oath of office to Soundararjan in a function held at Raj Bhavan , in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers, higher officials and other dignitaries.

Earlier, she was welcomed by Chief Minister and others at Shamshabad airport on her arrival from Chennai.

Cabinet Expansion

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expanding his cabinet. He is likely to induct six new ministers including TRS Party Executive President and senior party leader and ex-minister Harish Rao, according to sources.

The swearing in ceremony of the new minister will held later in the day(September 8).