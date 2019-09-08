News

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Telangana Governor

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 08, 2019 Published on September 08, 2019

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Telangana Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan on her arrival at Begumpet Airport, in Hyderabad. Soundararajan was on today sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan.   -  PTI

Telangana cabinet expansion also likely

Tamilisai Soundararjan was sworn in as Governor of Telangana on Sunday.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice RS Chuhan has administered the oath of office to Soundararjan in a function held at Raj Bhavan , in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers, higher officials and other dignitaries.

Earlier, she was welcomed by Chief Minister and others at Shamshabad airport on her arrival from Chennai.

Cabinet Expansion

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expanding his cabinet. He is likely to induct six new ministers including TRS Party Executive President and senior party leader and ex-minister Harish Rao, according to sources.

The swearing in ceremony of the new minister will held later in the day(September 8).

Telangana
