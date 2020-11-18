News

Tata Sky Binge, Curiosity Stream tie up to bring documentaries, series to Indian subscribers

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

Will enable Tata Sky subscribers to watch exclusive originals, series, and features

Tata Sky has partnered with CuriosityStream, a global factual media company, to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to subscribers across India, says an official release.

According to the release, Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s informative content via the Tata Sky Binge OTT aggregator service which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set-top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition.

CuriosityStream will also be available as a linear service on television to all Tata Sky DTH subscribers, including on the Tata Sky Mobile App.

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to watch exclusive originals, series, and features.

Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said: “CuriosityStream is globally renowned for its unique offering. We wanted to bring the most compelling factual content to our OTT and linear TV subscribers across genres like science, history, space, technology, and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue, and we are very proud of this association.”

Bakori Davis, Managing Director and Head of International Distribution for CuriosityStream, said: “CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating people, places, and stories.”

He added: “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

