Tata Tigor rally held in Chennai

A select team of Tata Tigor owners from TOCI (Tigor Owners Club of India) along with their family members took part in a car rally on Sunday in Chennai to demonstrate Tigor as the safest sedan”.

The rally covered a distance of about 50 km started from the Outer Ring Road, Tirumudivakkam, and ended at Mamallapuram.

“This is for the first time such a kind of car rally was conducted in Chennai to showcase compact sedan Tata Tigor’s safety features with the ‘Vocal for Local’ theme to support the made-in-India product,” according to organisers.

The Tata Tigor has 4-star Safety rating in Global NCAP and incorporates several safety features like Airbag, ABS, EBD and corner stability control, projector headlamp, automatic climate control, class-leading 420 litres boot space, among others.

Tata Motor also sells an electric version of Tigor.

Earlier, the car rally was conducted in cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.