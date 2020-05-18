Telangana allows e-commerce, shops, factories, salons to resume work

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Even as Telangana government extends lockdown till May 31, the State government has opened economy, allowing businesses, transport and manufacturing activities to operate across the State. However, restrictions will continue in the containment areas.
The RTC buses will resume services, barring Hyderabad city bus services and inter-State services, from Tuesday.
All shops, business establishments and manufacturing units can restart operations. In Hyderabad, shops will be allowed to open on odd-even basis (odd shops one day, the remaining the other day). Salons, too, will resume services from Tuesday.
“We need to learn to live with Covid-19. There is no known cure available. We have to go ahead and resume work, while taking safeguards. We can’t endlessly remain under lockdown,” he said.
Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, has announced that all but the containment zones in the State are Green Zone areas, giving go-ahead to businesses to resume operations. As many as 1,452 families are under containment zones in Hyderabad, where movements will be completely restricted.
Autos can ply with two passengers and cabs with three passengers. All of e-commerce services can also resume services from Tuesday. Briefing the decisions of the Cabinet on Monday, the Chief Minister said that places of worship, religious functions in public and function halls will remain closed till May 31.
Stating that personal hygiene measures are crucial in fighting the infection, he said a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on someone not wearing a face mask.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...