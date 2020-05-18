Telangana allows e-commerce, shops, factories, salons to resume work

Even as Telangana government extends lockdown till May 31, the State government has opened economy, allowing businesses, transport and manufacturing activities to operate across the State. However, restrictions will continue in the containment areas.

The RTC buses will resume services, barring Hyderabad city bus services and inter-State services, from Tuesday.

All shops, business establishments and manufacturing units can restart operations. In Hyderabad, shops will be allowed to open on odd-even basis (odd shops one day, the remaining the other day). Salons, too, will resume services from Tuesday.

“We need to learn to live with Covid-19. There is no known cure available. We have to go ahead and resume work, while taking safeguards. We can’t endlessly remain under lockdown,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, has announced that all but the containment zones in the State are Green Zone areas, giving go-ahead to businesses to resume operations. As many as 1,452 families are under containment zones in Hyderabad, where movements will be completely restricted.

Autos can ply with two passengers and cabs with three passengers. All of e-commerce services can also resume services from Tuesday. Briefing the decisions of the Cabinet on Monday, the Chief Minister said that places of worship, religious functions in public and function halls will remain closed till May 31.

Stating that personal hygiene measures are crucial in fighting the infection, he said a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on someone not wearing a face mask.