Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for Covid-19

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 19, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao   -  The Hindu

He has mild symptoms and advised isolation.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been tested positive for Covid-19 even as the number of new cases continues to rise in the State.

“He has mild symptoms and has been advised isolation. He is staying at his farmhouse,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said.

“A team of doctors is monitoring health,” he said.

The Chief Minister addressed a public meeting on April 15 at Halia as part of the campaign for the Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

Meanwhile, the rising number of Covid positive cases continues to pressure on hospitals in the State capital.

On Sunday, the State reported 4,009 new cases and 14 deaths. There is a slight drop in the number of cases as the number of samples tested saw a dip on Sunday.

The State now has 39,154 active cases, pushing the recovery rate down.

Published on April 19, 2021

