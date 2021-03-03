Telangana Covid-19 scorecard: One year, 3 lakh cases; 98.8% recovery rate

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Telangana had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 2 last year. After a year of anxiety, apprehensions, and widespread fear mongering the State is limping back to normalcy.
As it did elsewhere, the virus crashed the State’s economy as thousands of small and medium businesses suffered heavily, shedding jobs. At one point, the State’s revenues had touched zero, pushing it into severe financial crisis.
After a year, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State stood at three lakh. As many as 1,635 people succumbed to the virus. Like many other States, Telangana too faltered in the initial few weeks in tackling the unprecedented challenge.
While its efforts to identify and track down those attended the religions gathering at Delhi proved to be successful, Telangana Government’s reluctance to share the information on the spread of the virus attracted sharp criticism from several quarters.
The High Court made several harsh comments and criticised the Government for not divulging the information related to the number of cases in a proper format and on the availability of diagnostic centres and hospital beds.
There was a severe shortage of beds and infrastructure to handle emergency cases. Several cases of death due to lack of emergency cases were reported.
The State also attracted sharp criticism for have very low number of tests, in order to keep the incidence rate low. It also faced criticism for 'under-reporting' the deaths, discounting the deaths of people with co-morbidities from the tally.
As on Monday, the State has reported 2,99,086 positive cases so far, with 2,95,544 or 98.81 per cent of them recovering from the viral infection. The recovery rate is higher than the national average of 97 per cent.
To mark the anniversary of the first case, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender felicitated frontline workers on Tuesday at the Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for handling the Covid cases.
“There were incidents where the Gandhi Hospital staff were not allowed to visit their own houses in apartment complexes. You worked hard and made the people recognise the role played by you,” he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...