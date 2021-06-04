Telangana: Ex-minister Eatala quits TRS

As expected, former Telangana Health Minister and a long-time associate of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Founder K Chandrashekhar Rao, has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Eatala, who was ousted from the Cabinet early last month following allegations of land grab, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next few days. The former minister announced that he would also resign as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Eatala Rajender said he had decided to quit the party because of the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of Chandrashekar Rao.

Eatala Rajender was among the few leaders that joined Chandrashekar Rao when he started the TRS about two decades ago to fight for a separate statehood for Telangana region.

Early this week, Eatala went to Delhi to meet BJP President J P Nadda to discuss his entry into the party.