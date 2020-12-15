Telangana Fiber Grid project gets wild card permissions

The Telangana government has accorded T-Fiber, the Telangana Fiber Grid Project that is establishing optical fiber network in the State, the crucial right of way permissions across the State.

It declared the T-Fiber project a ‘Vital Public Purpose Project’, which will save it from getting permissions from a host of State government departments to lay the ambitious optical fiber project. The project seeks to provide high-speed broadband service to each and every household in the State.

Besides giving across-the-board permissions for the project, the State government also waived off all the fee that it might have to pay as it rolled out the network.

The project will use the 18,000-km long trenches dug for the Mission Bagiradha (which provides water to every household). Besides, it will lay fresh trenches to cover a length of 20,000 km, taking the total length of the network to 38,000 km.

The order, issued by Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, also mandates various government offices across the State to provide free space for the T-Fiber officials to store the network-related components.

In the second phase, it will make arrangements to reach out to the households in various cities, towns and villages. The total length that will be covered in the second phase is pegged at 50,000 km.