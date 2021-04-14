Telangana govt cautions people amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The Telangana government has asked the people to be more cautious and careful as the situation is extremely serious with regard to the spread of Covid-19. “That the government has not imposed a lockdown or curfew doesn’t mean that the situation is not serious. We might take Maharashtra’s way if we are not cautious,” Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said.
On Tuesday, the State reported 2,157 positive cases and eight deaths due to the infection. The drop in the number from the previous day figure of 3,052 was due to the dip in the samples tested on the Telugu New Year Day yesterday.
Meanwhile, the State is planning to ramp up the vaccine drive in the next few days to two lakh doses a day. The State has administered 23.23 lakh doses so far. Several hospitals have reported shortage of vaccines, making people to defer their second doses.
Asking the people to be very careful, the Health Director said the increase in the number of cases had led to scarcity of hospital beds. Nearly half of the 13,000 beds available in various government hospitals in the State are occupied. “Of the 3,548 ICU beds, 1,686 beds are occupied. Though we do have surplus beds for now, it will be difficult to handle if the number surges,” a government official said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...