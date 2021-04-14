Telangana govt cautions people amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The Telangana government has asked the people to be more cautious and careful as the situation is extremely serious with regard to the spread of Covid-19. “That the government has not imposed a lockdown or curfew doesn’t mean that the situation is not serious. We might take Maharashtra’s way if we are not cautious,” Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao said.

Vaccine status

On Tuesday, the State reported 2,157 positive cases and eight deaths due to the infection. The drop in the number from the previous day figure of 3,052 was due to the dip in the samples tested on the Telugu New Year Day yesterday.

Meanwhile, the State is planning to ramp up the vaccine drive in the next few days to two lakh doses a day. The State has administered 23.23 lakh doses so far. Several hospitals have reported shortage of vaccines, making people to defer their second doses.

Asking the people to be very careful, the Health Director said the increase in the number of cases had led to scarcity of hospital beds. Nearly half of the 13,000 beds available in various government hospitals in the State are occupied. “Of the 3,548 ICU beds, 1,686 beds are occupied. Though we do have surplus beds for now, it will be difficult to handle if the number surges,” a government official said.