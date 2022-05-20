Telangana govt inks MoU with King’s College London for Pharma University 

The government of Telangana has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King’s College London to collaborate in the upcoming Pharma University at Hyderabad Pharma City. The MoU was signed during the ongoing visit of a Telangana delegation to the UK led by the Minister for Industries & IT, KT Rama Rao.

The MoU provides for a joint intention between King’s and the government of Telangana to explore the development of higher education provision within the Telangana Pharma City. This will involve collaborative research projects, staff, and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling.

Partnership benefits

The partnership between King’s and Telangana will help to support the vision for Pharma City, of which the creation of a life sciences higher education provision forms a key element of this vision — drawing together innovation, research and development, and excellence.

Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is an international life science and tech hub, producing a third of the world’s vaccines and hosting the secondary offices of some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, among others. Presently, the Telangana life sciences ecosystem has been valued at $50 billion, according to a release.