Telangana govt to buy entire rabi output; traders can too, if they pay MSP

With Covid-19 disrupting agriculture supply chain, and standing crop nearing maturity awaiting start of full-scale harvesting season, the Telangana government has decided earmarked ₹35,000 crore to buy all of the farmers’ produce.
Of this, about ₹25,000 crore would be spent on procuring paddy, and the balance for procuring horticultural produce and pulses. The State is expecting an output of 51 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, including paddy and maize, which is 46 per cent more than the last year’s rabi output.
“All the market yards in the towns are closed. Please don’t come there with your produce. Don’t worry. We will buy each grain grown by you in your respective villages. We will buy the produce at the MSP (minimum support price) rates,” said Telangana’s Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.
Making an emphatic appeal to the farmers, he said the standing crop is in the crucial phase and has directed the power utility to ensure 24-hour power supply, which the farmers would require for watering the crop in the last leg.
He said the private traders will only be allowed to buy the produce if they pay MSP rates. “Farmers are free to sell to the government or to the private traders. We will give you cheques. If you can’t cash it immediately, don’t get upset. We will ensure it is done, even if it is delayed,” he said.
The Chief Minister directed the police not to stop the trucks that carry fodder and agricultural produce. Allaying fears that eating chicken and eggs would expose people to the Covid-19, he said it, actually helps improve immunity.
