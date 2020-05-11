Telangana govt working on ‘comprehensive’ agricultural policy

Aviation clock set back by three years
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
With new irrigation projects increasing the arable land in the State, the Telangana government is working on an agriculture policy to plan the crops that suit different areas in the State, resulting in higher incomes for farmers.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the farmers not to plant a single crop as it could land them in losses. “They should go for a variety of crops,” he said.
The State is engaged in consultations with stakeholders, ranging from the academicians to scientists and farmers, to prepare a ‘comprehensive’ agriculture policy that would address the challenges of the State as the arable land increased significantly.
The State expects to grow paddy in 90 lakh acres from this agricultural year and hopes to reap in about 2.7 crore tonnes of paddy, making it a rice bowl of the country. The policy would throw light on the number of rice mills that the State would require to process the paddy.
In a review meeting on agriculture on Sunday, he said he would talk to agriculture officers working in the fields in order to seek their feedback. A senior official said the government conducted a study to find out what crops should grow in what extent.
“The Chief Minister will convene a meeting soon with mandal and district-level agriculture officers. He will also seek opinions of Agricultural Extensive Officers and Rythu Bandhu Samithis through a video conference,” said a government spokesperson.
It was suggested that the State should consider denying some benefits like Rythu Bandhu to farmers that refused to heed the advice on the cropping pattern.
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...