Telangana High Court extends stay on Secretariat demolition by two more days

The Telangana High Court has extended the stay on the demolition of Secretariat buildings till July 15. Following a public interest litigation contending that the State government was demolishing the structure without valid permissions and flouting the environment norms, the High Court had on Saturday stayed the demolition till July 13.

The Government in its counter stated that all statutory norms have been followed while taking up the demolition rules required for demolition.

The Court directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to submit a copy of the Cabinet’s decision permitting the demolishing of the the old Secretariat buildings in a sealed cover.

With C Prabhakar, the counsel for the petitioner PL Vishveshwar Rao, stating they will file a reply to the Government counter affidavit, the court posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

The petitioner alleged that the demolition of old Secretariat buildings was in violation of the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.