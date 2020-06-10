Telangana: Junior doctors at Covid-19 hospital hold dharna

Scores of junior doctors at the Gandhi Hospital, which is the nodal Covid-19 treatment hospital for Telangana, held dharna today protesting against manhandling of their colleague by kin of a patient on Tuesday night.

Their protests, which began late in the night on Tuesday, continued till Wednesday morning, refusing to resume work.

They forced their way out of the hospital and gathered on the main road, raising slogans demanding protection for them.

After a 55-year-old patient succumbed to the virus infection, his kin barged into the hospital and attacked a doctor, triggering anger among the doctors’ community.

This is second attack on the doctors at the hospital in the last few weeks. The police had stepped up protection at the hospital after the first incident.

With protests continue to rock the hospital disrupting work, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has requested the doctors to call off their protests.

The doctors alleged that they have been working under hostile conditions with no proper PPE (personal protection equipment) and working over time to attend to the growing number of patients.

Meanwhile, the State registered 178 new positive cases and six deaths on Tuesday. Of the new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered 143 cases. There is a sharp rise in the cases in the last two weeks as about 1,400 persons tested positive. The number of deaths too has gone up to 148.

The total number of cases recorded in the State stood at 3,920, including 2,030 persons under treatment in various hospitals and in home quarantine.