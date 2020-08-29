Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for International arrival passengers

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Telangana Government has relaxed the quarantine norms for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights. Asymptomatic international passengers flying to Hyderabad can now head to their homes if they meet the criteria as laid down by the State.
As per the latest guideline by the State government in line with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) various relaxations have been provided to asymptomatic international arrival passengers.
Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within four days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they show their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures.
For any asymptomatic passengers travelling with negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures will be exempted from Institutional Quarantine and will undergo 14 days of home quarantine.
Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report. These include expectant ladies, parents travelling with children 10 years or below or those travelling on medical emergencies.
However, rest of the asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results will have to undergo seven days each of Institutional Quarantine followed by Home Quarantine.
Currently Hyderabad International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London four times a week. Other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE-Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai are likely to resume their operations shortly. Apart from that the airport is handling charter flights under Vande Bharat Mission which includes Air India flights and other foreign airliners as per the regulatory norms.
