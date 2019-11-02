Telangana RTC strike: Unions to seek Centre’s intervention

With no apparent solution in sight to their nearly one-month old stir, the agitating unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced a series of programmes to highlight their demands.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashwathama Reddy leader of the Join Action Committee of RTC unions said they were planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek Centre’s intervention into the issue between them and the government.

“We will organise Sadak bandh on November 5. On November 9 will call for Chalo Tank Bund. Meanwhile, on November 4 or 5 we are planning to go to Delhi and meet Amit Shah and other leaders seeking their intervention,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the strike by the employees entered the 29th day on Saturday.

Employees and workers unions of TSRTC started the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the corporation with the government among others.

The striking employees, workers of opposition parties and others have been organising protests in support of their demands and against the TRS government since then.

They adopted various forms of protest, including ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Jala Deeksha’ (standing in water bodies for some time) and symbolically seeking alms at different places.

Ruling out the merger of the corporation with the government, Rao had termed the employees’ stir as “illegal” and said it caused immense inconvenience to the public.

The Telangana High Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions relating to the strike.