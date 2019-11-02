Telangana RTC strike: Unions to seek Centre’s intervention

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
With no apparent solution in sight to their nearly one-month old stir, the agitating unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday announced a series of programmes to highlight their demands.
Speaking to reporters here, Ashwathama Reddy leader of the Join Action Committee of RTC unions said they were planning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek Centre’s intervention into the issue between them and the government.
“We will organise Sadak bandh on November 5. On November 9 will call for Chalo Tank Bund. Meanwhile, on November 4 or 5 we are planning to go to Delhi and meet Amit Shah and other leaders seeking their intervention,” Reddy said.
Meanwhile, the strike by the employees entered the 29th day on Saturday.
Employees and workers unions of TSRTC started the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call given by the JAC of TSRTC, demanding merger of the corporation with the government among others.
The striking employees, workers of opposition parties and others have been organising protests in support of their demands and against the TRS government since then.
They adopted various forms of protest, including ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Jala Deeksha’ (standing in water bodies for some time) and symbolically seeking alms at different places.
Ruling out the merger of the corporation with the government, Rao had termed the employees’ stir as “illegal” and said it caused immense inconvenience to the public.
The Telangana High Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions relating to the strike.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism