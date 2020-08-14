Telangana State Aviation Academy is now DGCA-approved drone training institute

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Hyderabad, August 14
Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA) has became the fourth institute of Telangana to receive permission from India’s civil aviation regulator DGCA for drone pilot training.
So far, 10 institutes have been given permission for drone training in the country.
The granting of permission is in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India’s efforts to regularise and regulate drone operations in the country.
The permission is conditional and the institute will have to fulfil certain conditions regarding aerial photography, safety, and insurance, and also take clearances from local administration, Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India.
On July 27, 2020, DGCA gave the nod to Bombay Flying Club to become the first drone training institute in the country. Further, permissions were granted to Flytech Aviation Academy, Hyderabad; Wings Aviation Academy, Hyderabad; Alchemist Aviation, Jamshedpur; Falcon Flying Academy, Faizabad (UP); Ambitions Flying Club, Aligarh (UP): Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy, Hyderabad; Orient Institute, Chennai, and GATI, Bhubaneswar.
These training centres will facilitate drone training and provide the right skills and guidance to those who aim to build a successful carrier in the UAV industry. These institutes are expected to fullfil all the conditions regarding aerial photography, safety, insurance and clearances from local administration, the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry, the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India.
The focus on drone training is also expected to give a boost to young drone entrepreneurs focusing on mining, agriculture and infrastructure applications, among others.
