Telangana State RTC strike ends as KCR relents

In a big relief to 50,000 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and their families, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has relented and asked them to resume work from tomorrow.

“Report to duties happily in the first hour tomorrow,” he told the employees, putting an end to the 55-day strike that hit public transport across the State.

Blaming the leaders of employees’ unions for the present crisis here on Thursday, he allowed the RTC to raise the ticket fares by 20 paise, which would help the ailing corporation to increase revenues by Rs 752 crore a year.

Addressing a press conference here after the Cabinet meeting, he sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the Corporation for immediate working capital and announced compassionate jobs to the kin of RTC employees who died during the strike.

Asking the employees to stay away from unions, he mooted a new system where employees would join a Workers’ Welfare Council and shun unions. “We will take two employees from each Depot to form such council,” he said.

He criticised political parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for inciting the employees.

After 52 days of strike, the joint action committee of RTC unions gave up and withdrew strike call early this week. The Government, however, refused to take them back, stating that the strike was illegal and it would wait for the ruling of labour court on the issue