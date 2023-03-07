Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has said that the State government has targeted to develop 72 Industrial Parks spreading over 30,000 acres in the next 5 years.

“In the last 8 years, we have developed 55 industrial parks across 28,500 acres. Compare this with 109 industrial parks developed in 26,000 acres in the last 40 years,” he said.

Addressing the CII annual conference on ‘Accelerating Telangana Growth Momentum’ here on Tuesday, he said the State was transitioning into a knowledge-based economy.

“Industry 4.0 also aids the transition into a knowledge economy by increasing reliance on intellectual capabilities than on physical inputs,” he said.

Suchitra Ella, Chairperson of CII Southern Region, and Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said that competitiveness was a critical enabler for the growth and success of any industry.

“CII has been working on competitiveness for long and has built robust capabilities to foster growth in sectoral and enterprise competitiveness,” she said.

Industries Awards

Minister Rama Rao also felicitated the ‘Industries Awards 2022’ to 28 corporate and business entities.

Companies from the State nominated themselves on the ‘Telangana GlobalLinker platform’ to join the fray.

The winners included Arteras Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd (Platinum) and Metrochem API Pvt. Ltd (Gold) for the best export performance.

Cygni Energy (Platinum) and Link Well Telesystems (Gold) have won the awards in the best innovation category.

Skyroot Aerospace (Platinum), DLT Labs Technologies (Gold), Dhruva Space (Silver), Maithri Aquatech and Marut Dronetech (Bronze) have won awards in the best start-ups category.

Tata Consultancy Services (Large Category), and Filesie Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd (MSME Category) have won awards for special contribution (IT Services) category.

