Telangana to impose a 10-day lockdown from tomorrow

The Telangana Government has imposed a ten-day lockdown from 10 am tomorrow, intending to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

The State Cabinet, which here this afternoon, has decided to impose the lockdown after discussing ‘pros and cons’ of such a lockdown.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who advocated for the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus in the first wave, has changed his mind in the second wave. He had asserted that the State would not have any lockdown.

As the number of positive cases continued to grow, the Chief Minister has decided to go for a lockdown.

All the activities will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am every day during the 10-day lockdown from tomorrow. The State is already under a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am for three weeks.

All the neighbouring States have imposed either partial or full complete down.

Global tenders

After reviewing the Covid situation in the State, the Cabinet has also decided to float global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines. The State would require about eight crore vaccine doses to cover the entire population. In the last ten weeks, it administered over 50 lakh doses.