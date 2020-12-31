Telangana to join Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After resisting for two years, the Telangana Government has agreed to join the Ayushman Bharat Scheme launched by the Union Government two years ago.
“Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a decision to dovetail Telangana’s Aarogyasri Scheme with the Union Government’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.
The Chief Secretary has conveyed the State’s decision in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Also read: NHA to relook health packages under flagship Ayushman Bharat programme
The Prime Minister held the meeting with the Chief Secretaries of all the States to review the progress of various Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) and Jal Jeevan Mission.
This move has surprised many as the Telangana Chief Minister always argued that the State’s universal health insurance programme Arogya Sri was way better than the Central scheme and that it would continue with its own scheme rather than join the national scheme.
Also read: Two years on, Ayushman Bharat has ground to cover on universal health care
The State, however, has changed its view and decided to ‘dovetail’ its health scheme with the Centre’s scheme.
Ayushman Bharat, which is aimed at offering Universal Health Coverage (UHC), has two components of health centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which offers a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family. This includes tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The year was like no other: It gave us immeasurable grief but also taught us to hold hands
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...