Telangana to quadruple life sciences sector business to $50 b by 2030

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Telangana, with a life sciences sector estimated at $12.8 billion, plans to see grow it to be about $50 billion by the year 2030.
In the “Telangana Lifesciences: Vision 2030” document released by State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, it sees the sector as a major growth engine attracting investments and providing huge employment.
The document prepared by Kallam Satish Reddy, Chairman, Life-Sciences Advisory Committee and Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and President Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance states that such a leap in industry size requires growth in the life sciences research and manufacturing equipment production activity.
Rama Rao said, “Our vision is to become one of the top life sciences clusters in Asia and a leading cluster in the world by 2030. The report prepared by the Life Sciences committee will give us the strategic direction in achieving this vision.”
Satish Reddy said,“The Life Sciences Advisory Committee will work closely with the Telangana government to achieve the vision of becoming one of the top life sciences clusters in Asia by 2030.”
Apart from drugs and pharmaceuticals industry, the State is keen to attract life sciences equipment manufacturing companies by creating the necessary infrastructure.
As per estimates, at the current growth rate the industry could triple in size by 2030.. However, to realise the vision of $50 billion in cluster revenues (and $100 billion ecosystem valuation), the sector would need to boost its current growth level of around 12 per cent per annum to around 15 percent per annum.
Hyderabad accounts for 40 percent of India’s total bulk drug production and 50 percent of total bulk drug exports. The State, along with Andhra Pradesh, is home to more than 2,500 pharmaceutical companies, with more than 200 API manufacturing units.
Telangana has been home to several major vaccine innovations including the first completely indigenous vaccines for rotavirus and Japanese encephalitis which also received WHO pre-qualification, and the world’s first typhoid conjugate vaccine. The State is home to one of only three producers of the oral non-live cholera vaccine.
While the Indian pharmaceuticals sector is responsible for around 3.6 percent of the global pharmaceuticals sector by value. Out of the total revenue of approximately $43 billion generated by the Indian life sciences industry in 2020-21, Telangana accounted for $12.8 billion or nearly 30 percent.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
One should avoid long-term investment decisions based on short-term price trends: Vikram Dhawan, Head of ...
MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, launched an industry-first metal index futures ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...