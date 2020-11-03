Telangana to quadruple life sciences sector business to $50 b by 2030

Telangana, with a life sciences sector estimated at $12.8 billion, plans to see grow it to be about $50 billion by the year 2030.

In the “Telangana Lifesciences: Vision 2030” document released by State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, it sees the sector as a major growth engine attracting investments and providing huge employment.

The document prepared by Kallam Satish Reddy, Chairman, Life-Sciences Advisory Committee and Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and President Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance states that such a leap in industry size requires growth in the life sciences research and manufacturing equipment production activity.

Rama Rao said, “Our vision is to become one of the top life sciences clusters in Asia and a leading cluster in the world by 2030. The report prepared by the Life Sciences committee will give us the strategic direction in achieving this vision.”

Satish Reddy said,“The Life Sciences Advisory Committee will work closely with the Telangana government to achieve the vision of becoming one of the top life sciences clusters in Asia by 2030.”

Apart from drugs and pharmaceuticals industry, the State is keen to attract life sciences equipment manufacturing companies by creating the necessary infrastructure.

As per estimates, at the current growth rate the industry could triple in size by 2030.. However, to realise the vision of $50 billion in cluster revenues (and $100 billion ecosystem valuation), the sector would need to boost its current growth level of around 12 per cent per annum to around 15 percent per annum.

Hyderabad accounts for 40 percent of India’s total bulk drug production and 50 percent of total bulk drug exports. The State, along with Andhra Pradesh, is home to more than 2,500 pharmaceutical companies, with more than 200 API manufacturing units.

Vaccines

Telangana has been home to several major vaccine innovations including the first completely indigenous vaccines for rotavirus and Japanese encephalitis which also received WHO pre-qualification, and the world’s first typhoid conjugate vaccine. The State is home to one of only three producers of the oral non-live cholera vaccine.

While the Indian pharmaceuticals sector is responsible for around 3.6 percent of the global pharmaceuticals sector by value. Out of the total revenue of approximately $43 billion generated by the Indian life sciences industry in 2020-21, Telangana accounted for $12.8 billion or nearly 30 percent.