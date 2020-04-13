Telangana’s CGST refunds during lockdown period will be cleared before April 30

“CGST refunds during the lockdown period are being attended to by the department officials, and the pending refunds will be cleared before April 30, 2020,” said MRR Reddy, Commissioner of Central Tax, Secunderabad GST Commissionerate.

During a webinar on “Easing of statutory compliance under GST in view of Covid-19 Lockdown,” organised by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Reddy said Central CGST officials are working in close co-ordination with State police to iron out any logistic problems faced by the exporters/importers.

He said a GST-Customs helpdesk has been created in the Hyderabad GST & Customs Zone for trade facilitation and to reach out to taxpayers.

With the lockdown, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had issued a number of notifications as relief measures including extension of deadline for the filing of Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the months of March, April and May of the current year, extension of validity period for E-way bills.